Astros News Today: Latest signings, rumors & targets

The Houston Astros made a major splash recently in free agency, but they have otherwise been pretty absent from the scene. Star free agents have come and gone and the Astros have largely sat by and watched. Will that continue? Here's what the latest news and rumors surrounding the team suggest.

Astros News Today: What Houston has been up to

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros just held their introductory press conference for the biggest signing of the offseason: Josh Hader. He arrives on the back of a massive five-year, $95 million deal. It's the biggest contract for a closer in MLB history.

They'd been pretty quiet up to that point. Aside from seeing Dusty Baker retire and replacing him with bench coach Joe Espada, the team hadn't done much. They were out on Shohei Ohtani. They didn't make an offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, either.

Cody Bellinger could be on the Astros' radar

They also have not really been linked with any of the remaining top free agents, like Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. They haven't made offers or even been reported to have interest, but that could change.

That may specifically change for Bellinger. He's the best left-handed hitter on the market and that's an area the Astros have expressed a need in. Per Brian McTaggart, GM Dana Brown is looking into it.

Expand Tweet

Brown said:

"If we could somehow get a left-handed bat, preferably an outfielder with some speed, that type of package we'll pounce on it. Make no mistake, our club is really good."

Bellinger is an outfielder and he's left-handed. He doesn't possess the elite speed that Brown is looking for, but he checks most of the boxes. Other candidates for addition that mostly fit this criteria are:

Joc Pederson

Eddie Rosario

Jesse Winker

Austin Meadows

There aren't a ton of options in free agency, but Brown may also be considering a trade for a player not on the market yet. Either way, Hader appears to not be the final move of the offseason for the defending AL West champions.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.