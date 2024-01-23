"New best-dressed pitcher in the building" - Fans applaud as Houston Astros' Josh Hader takes the press conference by storm with stylish entrance

Josh Hader is the biggest signing the Houston Astros have made this season. After falling short of repeating as world champions (they were trying to be the first team since the turn of the century to do so), they decided to retool for this year by addressing a weakness on the team in the bullpen.

That was addressed by giving Hader the largest contract for a closer in MLB history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hader showed up in a stylish suit and looked well-dressed in his introductory press conference. He and his family had all the eyes on them, with fans applauding his style and aura.

Fans loved seeing Josh Hader's stylish entrance to the Astros

Hader brings style and talent to the Houston Astros. He was widely considered one of the best relief pitchers in the sport when he was with the San Diego Padres, and now he joins a team with legitimate title aspirations.

Josh Hader arrives in Houston

After rumors abounded, including those that the New York Yankees wanted him, Josh Hader accepted a five-year, $95 million contract. He quickly became the sport's highest-paid reliever.

Josh Hader has joined the Houston Astros

He joined the Houston Astros, becoming his third team (the Padres and Milwaukee Brewers were first) and they are the first team he's been on with genuine chances at winning it all.

Following his arrival, the Astros have +800 odds of winning the World Series. That's better than any other American League team, and it only trails the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

Hader's arrival puts them over the Yankees, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and more. Can they return to glory in 2024 and get their third title?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.