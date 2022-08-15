"I just want to be here with you. Happy birthday 13" - Jennifer Lopez's birthday message to ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez reveals how lovestruck they were as a couple two years ago

Once upon a time, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and "Papi" singer Jennifer Lopez were a power couple. Beginning with attending Super Bowls together to co-parenting their children, J.Lo and A-Rod were goals. Nevertheless, the pair called it quits in April 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.

On July 27, 2022, Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 47th birthday in a unique fashion by playing golf.

"Waking up on my birthday like a kid! But the night may bring out my birthday suit." - A-Rod

The world remembers how Jennifer Lopez once resorted to Instagram and wrote a heart-touching note on Rodriguez's 45th birthday. Jennifer's choice of words imply she was once head-over-heels in love with the MLB star.

Jennifer wrote:

"You're on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio looking at you and thinking about how I just want to be here with you...laughing, joking and enjoying life together...whatever it is, wherever it is...it doesn't matter. That's the blessing that I have in you..... Happy Birthday 13."

Like J.Lo., Alex was equally enthusiastic about his then lady love's birthday.

Alex Rodriguez's tribute to Jennifer Lopez on her 51st birthday was wholesome

Alex and Jennifer at Met Gala 2019

Jennifer Lopez's birthday falls after Alex Rodriguez's birthday. On July 24, 2020, Alex's poignant birthday wish to Jennifer sent waves online. A-Rod called her "a role model" and openly professed his love for Lopez in an Instagram post.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!"

Interestingly, even after one year since their separation, A-Rod still has the post on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez is now married to Golden Globe Awards recipient Ben Affleck. Alex is dating fitness influencer, Kathryn Padgett.

