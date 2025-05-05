"I don't like to see anyone suffer" - When David Ortiz disclosed he cared for Alex Rodriguez even during peak Yankees vs Red Sox rivalry

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez were mainstays of the iconic rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Both saw enormous success coming their way and sometimes the competitiveness on the field led to heated exchanges during their playing time. At one point, they didn't even talk to one another for two years before reconciling.

Despite that, whatever happened on the field, on the inside, Ortiz said he doesn't like to see anyone suffer. In May 2021, during a conversation with A-Rod, Ortiz looked back at the tension-filled days of the Red Sox–Yankees battles of the 2000s, and what stood out wasn’t just the competition.

“I don’t like to see anyone suffer. I don’t like to see anyone struggle," Big Papi said (9:56 onwards). "I remember when we had those battles during our rivalry, and I saw you stressing out Thursday. I don’t know if you remember when I used to go like this—[motions with hands]—‘Breathe, bro. Breathe.’

"Because, like I say, I hate to see especially my boys struggle or stress out over things. I’m a happy person, you know? I’m a guy that loves smiling. I’m a guy that loves having fun."

Ortiz and Rodriguez now work as co-hosts for FOX Sports, which covers important MLB matchups throughout the season. Both have turned their competitive past into an entertaining and friendly dynamic. Ortiz finds joy in their current work, crediting Rodriguez with making their job easy and fun.

“The feedback that we get from doing what we do—it's incredible,” Ortiz said. “But that’s me. That’s my personality.”

When Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz spoke after two years

In March 2016, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez spoke for the first time with each other after more than two years. They met at an indoor batting cage at JetBlue Park and had a brief conversation, per ESPN.

"I spoke to him today," Rodriguez told ESPN. "I'm happy for him. He's in a good place."

The biggest low in their relationship occurred in January 2014 when A-Rod's lawyer indirectly hinted toward Ortiz for using steroids.

"I'm not going to start naming all the other players, but some of them are God-like in Boston right now," A-Rod's lawyer said.

Ortiz, ofcourse, felt hurt but A-Rod's lawyer later clarified that he wasn't referring to Big Papi.

Ortiz is not open to such remarks as he previously was named among four players exposed in 2009 for failing a confidential drug testing survey, which was part of MLB's old testing program.

But despite the clarification, Ortiz maintained that distance until the two broke the shackles two years later.

