"I'll be something like my mom" - When Derek Jeter's pregnant wife, Hannah, revealed why she planned to be "strict" with her future kids

Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, has had to balance her modeling career alongside being a mother to four kids. The two are parents to three daughters, Bella, Story, and River, and a son, Kaius. All four children were born two years apart, from 2017 to 2023.

However, Hannah's most life-altering moment was when she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Bella. She had announced her pregnancy via Derek's website, The Player's Tribune, in February 2017.

The challenges of expecting for the first time were definitely on Hannah, who had to make it through the glitz and glam of the spotlight during her pregnancy. In an interview with E! Insider, she had opened up about her plans of parenting (0:41).

"I don't know. I feel like we just kind of have to see what happens. I can't imagine what I'm going to be like as a parent because I’ve never done it. I think I'll be strict because my parents were relatively strict with me.

"They were strict until they weren't. They were strict until I was about 18, and now my mom's my best friend. So I think you just want them to get through high school and get them on the right path. So maybe I’ll be something like my mom, I hope," Hannah had said.

Hannah and Derek Jeter have been together since 2012. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot in 2016. Throughout this time, Jeter, the former Yankees captain, and the Sports Illustrated model, Hannah, juggled their professional lives alongside being a power couple in the world of sports.

Hannah Jeter made her feelings known about being raised by her mother

Hannah was raised in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She was raised in a small community where her mother Deborah instilled the need to be close to nature. Her life had been shaped by her mother's insistence on outdoor exploration and using imagination as a fun activity.

She has applied the same knowledge to being a parent. In a 2024 interview with Editorial List, Hannah said.

“We’ve sort of taken technology out of it. I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on.

"I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that.”

Hannah also emphasized how becoming a mother changed her life forever. She's particularly attached to her daughters and cannot go on a vacation without them.

