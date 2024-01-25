“I’m a classic girl” - When Olivia Dunne revealed her go-to baseball game snack

Despite being a renowned LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne is no stranger to the game of baseball. When it comes to spectating America's national pastime, Dunne has a foolproof playbook.

In an interview last November, the 21-year-old collaborated with Accelerator Active Energy. In the rapid-fire format, Olivia Dunne was asked what snack she prefers while watching baseball, which the starlet also cited as her favorite sport.

With little hesitation, Dunne selected chicken tenders as her top item to snack on while watching baseball. To qualify her choice, Dunne claimed that her decision was on account of her being a "classic girl."

Born and raised in New Jersey, Dunne grew up cheering for the New York Yankees. However, in 2019, she traded up her home state for warmer climes, enrolling at Louisana State University.

In 2020, Olivia Dunne began posting videos of her routines on TikTok. Before long, her popularity exploded, and she now boasts over 12.7 million followers on the site, with several million more spread across her various other platforms.

Though she is no stranger to watching baseball, Dunne will likely take in a record-high amount of fixtures in 2024. Her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick at last year's MLB draft. Standing at 6-foot-6, Skenes led LSU to victory at the College World Series last summer, with Dunne in attendance.

"Paul Skenes getting a solo box for Livvy Dunne… kid is playing no games," a fan wrote.

Olivia Dunne benefitted significantly from a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed college athletes like her to gain an income from their name, image and likeness. Since then, the starlet has become fabulously wealthy and was reportedly paid $500,000 earlier this year for making a single social media post.

Despite the fame, it has not come without downsides. Dunne has said she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU and requires a full-time security detail while traveling.

Olivia Dunne is surely hoping that PNC Park has good chicken tenders

2024 will be a huge year for Olivia Dunne. In addition to likely having the chance to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes in action for the first time, the gymnast will graduate from LSU in the spring. Undoubtedly, witnessing Skenes make his MLB debut will be a big moment for them both.

Hopefully, for Dunne, PNC Park in Pittsburgh has some good tenders on hand.

