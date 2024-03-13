"I’m a girl of many tastes" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton rocks high-end elegance & casual comfort with equal grace

Kate Upton knows a thing or two about style, and as a model, actress and the wife of Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, she is a woman of many hats. Upton shares snippets of her daily life with her followers on social media, in particular, Instagram and TikTok.

This was the case when Kate Upton took to TikTok to share a short clip featuring a variety of outfits. While they ranged from elegant to casual, Upton exuded class throughout. She captioned the clip:

"I'm a girl of many tastes, what can I say?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the 2024 MLB season drawing closer, Kate Upton will have one eye on her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, and the Astros' preparations for a World Series challenge.

Justin Verlander set to start 2024 MLB season on IL

Justin Verlander may harbor lofty ambitions for the upcoming campaign, but they will have to wait as the pitcher is set to start the season on the injured list. Verlander is suffering from shoulder inflammation, and while it is not too serious, he won't be ready for opening day.

Houston manager Joe Espada broke the news to the media on March 5:

"He’s doing very well, but we’re just running out of days here, and we won’t be able to build him up enough to start the season," he said. "It’s just a timing issue. We want to do what’s best for J.V. and our club, and this is what’s best for us right now."

Verlander shared his thoughts on the matter:

"I don’t have any of the answers, and the frustrating part about this is nobody has the answer.

"It’s, ‘OK, when am I healed, when am I full go?’ I’m hovering at 90% right now. I feel like I’m ready to bump it up. Does going from 90% to 100% take a little longer, or is it like, ‘All right, I’m good?'

"I don’t know. I’ve got to continue to build up, and I think we’ll know when the time is ready. Maybe there’s a potential for a follow-up MRI to see how things look, making sure it is still good, which it was before."

An exact return timeline is not available at this stage, but the Astros will be hoping their star pitcher won't miss too much time. With the LA Dodgers forming a superteam, Houston will want to set the tone for its season early on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.