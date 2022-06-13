"I'm a huge Eagles fan, so I'm picking them to win the Super Bowl" - Mike Trout chooses home town team to win it all at Super Bowl LVII

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is likely tired of everything to do with betting after the fantasy football saga that has transpired over the past few weeks. Trout was the commissioner of a league that saw disagreements abound until Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over some dispute.

After being singled out by Pham as the lackluster commissioner, Trout shut the whole thing down for obvious reasons. Now, Trout has hinted at who he is choosing to win next year's Super Bowl.

Mike Trout chooses Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII

Mike Trout does not want any more hassle or drama regarding the fantasy football league that has led to so much infamy. That's why Trout was hesitant to breach the topic after he was asked about football during an in-game interview on Sunday.

Trout is from Vineland, New Jersey, which is less than an hour south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Due to this proximity, Trout grew up cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL's National Football Conference.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



Mike Trout is picking his hometown Birds to win the Super Bowl @espn Sunday Night Baseball Mike Trout is picking his hometown Birds to win the Super Bowl 🔥🔥🎥 @espn Sunday Night Baseball https://t.co/Ka6c6VadPu

"Mike Trout is picking his hometown Birds to win the Super Bowl. @espn Sunday Night Baseball." - ESPN

The Eagles finished with a respectable record of 9-8, good enough to finish second in the NFC East. The Eagles lost in the first round of the 2022 NFL playoffs in 2021 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although an avid football fan, Trout has more than enough work cut out for him on the diamond. The Angels have dropped 15 of their past 17 games. The chances of them making the playoffs for the first time since 2014 shrink by the day.

Trout himself has been in the worst slump of his MLB career. From late May into June, Trout went a career-worst 0-for-28 which included an entire series where he failed to get on base — another career first.

The Trout Farm @Mike__McKenna



I think you all know that I really enjoy the Philadelphia Eagles & collecting Mike Trout baseball cards. Incredibly happy to add this one to my collection!



Special thanks to those of you that purchased cards from me this past weekend to make it happen. The 🦅 has landed!I think you all know that I really enjoy the Philadelphia Eagles & collecting Mike Trout baseball cards. Incredibly happy to add this one to mycollection!Special thanks to those of you that purchased cards from me this past weekend to make it happen. The 🦅 has landed! I think you all know that I really enjoy the Philadelphia Eagles & collecting Mike Trout baseball cards. Incredibly happy to add this one to my 🐟 collection! Special thanks to those of you that purchased cards from me this past weekend to make it happen. https://t.co/fXAvq2e8aG

"I think you all know that I really enjoy the Philadelphia Eagles & collecting Mike Trout baseball cards. Incredibly happy to add this one to my @Eagles collection." - The Trout Farm

Although Trout has high hopes for his Eagles this year, the more pressing priorities are at home on the field at Angel Stadium. With a record of 29-33 and nine games behind the Houston Astros in the American League East, times are getting very desperate indeed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far