"I'm a little bit terrified of the cameras" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah got candid about masking her fear for spotlight

One would assume that models like the limelight since this is a big part of their living. However, it's not the case with every model, and certainly not with Hannah Jeter, wife of New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

Hannah did an interview with "Extra's" Charissa Thompson at Universal Studios Hollywood in November 2015. There, she discussed hosting "Project Runway Junior."

During her time hosting Project Runway Junior, Hannah mentored and guided young aspiring designers aged 13 to 17. Despite her years of modeling experience, facing the camera in a hosting role was a different challenge. Hannah said (1:28 onwards):

"So, it’s essentially the same show as Project Runway, but it’s the junior version. Our designers are from 13 to 17 years old, and they’re the most adorable kids you will ever see in life.

"They have so many quirky, fun personalities, and this season, we had an absolute blast. I never thought I'd host anything in my life because I’m a little bit terrified of the cameras."

Upon hearing this, Thompson said Hannah does a good job of not showing her fear of the camera to others. Hannah got candid and said:

"Yes, I disguise it pretty well."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter reveals the advice she got from seasoned host to settle down her nerves

It was altogether a different experience to host the show for Hannah. During the same interview, she revealed that Heidi Klum, a seasoned host and Project Runway icon, provided her with valuable advice.

"She was just like, 'Listen, it's not live, you know, like a lot of things that we do,'" Hannah added. "'And, you know, if you need to do it 10 times over, then you’ll eventually start to feel natural.'

"Because she’s like, 'It's nerve-wracking in the beginning because it's something you've never done, but it'll all fall into place.' So, by the end, I was like, 'Oh, I'm getting the hang of this thing.' In the beginning, I’m like, 'Kids, I'm really nervous.'"

This guidance helped Hannah ease into the role, and by the end of the season, she felt much more comfortable.

