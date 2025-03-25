"My parents could have cared less what I chose" - When Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah opened up about how her sports journey differed from the Yankees icon

Several star athletes have followed in their parents's footsteps to pursue professional careers. New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter's father, Sanderson Charles Jeter, played baseball at Fisk University in Tennessee as a shortstop. Unlike her husband, Hannah Jeter didn't have anyone from her family in her preferred sport.

Born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hannah took an interest in tennis early in her childhood and started playing at age eight, with no prior family background in the sport. She became a Caribbean National tennis team champion in her youth.

During an interview with PENTA in Oct. 2022, Hannah Jeter reflected on how her upbringing in the sport differed from that of Derek, who led the Yankees to five World Series titles.

“Derek and I joke that he played a team sport and I played an individual sport—where it’s all on you," Hannah said. "Neither of my parents played tennis, and it was sort of a fluke that I got into it originally. They were there to watch and support me. They could have cared less what I chose to do, as long as it was something I was going to work hard at.”

Hannah didn't prolong her tennis career. Instead, she pursued modeling and got her first big break on the cover of the 2015 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah talked about learning different dance forms for fitness

As Hannah Jeter soared in the fashion and modeling industry, fitness remained a significant asset for her journey. She had to be at her peak fitness, so she got into different forms of dancing, which ultimately didn't turn out that well.

In an interview with The Cut in Aug. 2015, Hannah discussed the different types of dance forms she learned to stay fit.

"I’m always looking online for new classes," Hannah said. "I did a hip-hop dance class, and the next day I was sore in places I never felt sore before. I did SLT, which was one of the hardest classes I have ever done but not enough cardio.

"I tried ballet, but I felt like a dude in class — I don’t have delicate hands and fingers."

This contrasted with other traditional fitness exercises, like burpees and flipping tires, which didn't work well in Hannah's case.

"But the one thing I have not yet tried is burpees. No flipping tires for me," Hannah added.

Over time, Hannah Jeter has become a mother to four kids, including three daughters and a son. She shares them with Derek Jeter, and in the meantime, she took a backseat from the world of modeling to give more time to her kids.

