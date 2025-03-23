"Definitely different than in New York" - When Derek Jeter opened up about embracing outdoorsy family life in Florida

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter first met his would-be wife, Hannah, in 2012. The pair were reportedly introduced to each other by mutual friends.

Ad

After dating for a few years, the pair announced their engagement in 2015, a year after Derek called time on his baseball career. Eventually, they tied the knot in 2016 in a private wedding ceremony, inviting only close friends and family.

Currently, the couple lives in Miami, Florida, with their four children - daughters Bella, River and Story, and son Kaius. Speaking about how life with his family is different in Miami as compared to New York, Jeter said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Raising a family in Miami is definitely different than in New York. It’s nice because we’re now in our own home and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc." Derek Jeter said, speaking to Paige Mastrandrea of Haute Living

"My wife loves living in Miami. We’re enjoying life and raising our family here." Jeter added

Ad

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

Hannah Jeter has also emphasized her desire to raise her children the 'old-fashioned' way on numerous occasions in the past, encouraging them to spend time playing outdoors, instead of glued to a screen. Looking at what her husband has to say about their current home, it appears Miami is the perfect place for that 'outdoorsy' lifestyle.

Ad

Derek Jeter praises wife Hannah for being an 'unbelievable' mother, talks about the special experience of being a father

Many remember Derek Jeter as one of the finest baseball players of all time, having earned fourteen All-Star selections, five Gold Glove awards, five Silver Slugger awards, and five World Series titles. Nowadays, however, Jeter is very much a full-time husband and dad.

Ad

Speaking to People Magazine, Derek Jeter praised his wife, Hannah, for being an 'unbelievable' mother.

"My wife deserves a lot of credit. She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me." Derek Jeter said

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty

Further, Derek went on to talk about some of the unique feelings he has experienced as a father.

Ad

"When the baby is born, you can’t wait for her to crawl, then you can’t wait for her to walk. Then when she starts walking, she starts running, and when she starts running, you wish she wasn’t walking, running or crawling — you wish she’d stay still." Jeter said

"Every day is something new, and you’re so proud of those little moments. When you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever" Jeter added

While most of his time is now spent at home, Jeter has still managed to stay connected to the game he loves, working as an MLB analyst for FOX Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback