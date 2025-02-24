"He’s like, ‘holy crap’" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah got honest about why Yankees icon is always caught off-guard at home

After being introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2012, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and model Hannah Davis dated for four years, before tying the knot in July of 2016. The couple currently has four children together: Three daughters, named Bella, Story and River, and a son named Kaius.

Despite living in an era where technology and smartphones are pervasive, Hannah Jeter spoke about how she prefers to raise her children 'the old fashioned way.' She encourages them to engage in various activities and play outdoors rather than relying on electronic devices.

"We’ve sort of taken technology out of it. I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that." Hannah Jeter said, speaking to Rachel Rosenblit of Editorialist.

Due to her parenting approach, she and her kids often spend time doing arts and crafts, sometimes surprising her husband, Derek Jeter.

"Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap’ — because I’m covered in paint or glue. I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday," Hannah Jeter added

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah hopes her kids have "normal" lives despite their dad's superstardom

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first child together in Aug. 2017. Now a mother of four, Hannah Jeter expressed her desire for her kids to lead as "normal" a life as possible, despite carrying a last name linked to one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people," Hannah Jeter said

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name - for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs," Jeter added

Having retired from baseball in 2014, Derek Jeter now works as an analyst for the sport he loves, while making sure to spend plenty of time with his wife and children.

