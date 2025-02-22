Derek Jeter drops 2-word reaction to Yankees changing decades-old facial hair rule

Legendary shortstop Derek Jeter on Friday reacted to the big news that his former team, the New York Yankees, changed its long-standing policy regarding facial hair for players and staff members.

The rule, introduced by former chairman George Steinbrenner in the 1970s, prevented players from growing beards or having very long hair. Any new additions to the squad were expected to fall in line.

After nearly half a century, current chairman Hal Steinbrenner, George's son, has decided it is time to change with the times. Earlier on Friday, Hal announced that the rule would be amended heading into the 2025 season, allowing players to grow "well-groomed" beards.

This was met with varying reactions from baseball fans. However, Jeter took a lighthearted approach, posting an edited photo of himself with a beard on Instagram. "The Captain" captioned it:

"New rules!"

Jeter played for the Yankees for 20 years, enjoying a hugely successful career. During his time wearing the iconic pinstripes, he earned 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, a World Series MVP Award and five World Series rings.

Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner explains reason for amending long-standing facial hair rule

Shortly after announcing the decision to do away with the long-standing no-beard rule for Yankees players and staff, chairman Hal Steinbrenner spoke to the press and explained a major reason behind the change.

According to Steinbrenner, beards are now so common among younger players that continuing to enforce the rule could deter quality talent from joining the team in the future.

"If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire to make us better, to get us a championship, did not want to be here — and if he had the ability, would not come here — because of that policy, as important as it is to (past generations), that would be very, very concerning. And I am fairly convinced that's a real concern." Steinbrenner said.

