"Jesus Christ had long hair and a beard, why can't we?" - When Yankees owner George Steinbrenner shut down Lou Piniella's request to allow facial hair

George Steinbrenner was known for ruling the New York Yankees with an iron fist. Unlike many other owners, he enforced strict policies within his clubhouse and out on the field.

One of the most famous policies he implemented was his appearance rule. Players and staff were prohibited from having long hair and he also ordered all of his players to be clean-shaven.

Steinbrenner wanted his players to look a certain way and be presentable at all times. However, during Spring Training, Lou Piniella tried to entice the owner to get rid of the rule, via A.J. Martelli.

"Jesus Christ had long hair and a beard, why can't we have beards and long hair?" said Lou Piniella.

While Piniella thought he brought up a good point, Steinbrenner was quick to fire back. He walked Piniella over to a small pond out beyond the outfield fence.

"You see that pond? Walk across that pond and you can have a beard and long hair" said George Steinbrenner.

Steinbrenner challenged Piniella to walk on water. After that then he could have long hair and grow out some facial hair. But until then, it was short hair and a clean-shaven face.

George Steinbrenner would not be happy with the Yankees' latest announcement

New York Yankees - Hal Steinbrenner (Photo via IMAGN)

One story that circulated when Yankees pitchers and catchers reported to camp was Devin Williams' new look. After being traded to the club, the closer showed up to camp with a clean-shaven face for the first time in six years.

Williams has had a beard nearly his entire career in the big leagues. He even sported longer hair at times during his run with the Milwaukee Brewers, but that is now over.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner likely heard all the fuss and decided a change was needed. He decided it was time to put George Steinbrenner's rule to bed and allow players to have well-groomed beards.

This is huge as fans will now see a new generation of Bronx Bombers players rocking a new look. Carlos Rodon can go back to sporting a beard and maybe Aaron Judge will follow suit.

The new policy could enhance some players' confidence and help them bring in other players through trades or free agency. Players have refused to come to New York in the past because of the policy. Brian Wilson and David Price stated they would never sign with the club if they were forced to shave.

