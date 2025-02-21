Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction as $7.55B-worth Yankees overturn decades-old facial hair policy

Martina Navratilova reacted to the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB) reversing their long-standing facial hair policy. The baseball team's grooming policy was originally implemented by then-franchise owner George M. Steinbrenner in 1976.

The Yankees, worth $7.55B (according to Forbes), had a strict appearance policy that required players' hair to not touch their collars and only allowed moustaches, prohibiting any other facial hair. However, this decade-old policy has recently been revamped, with Hal Steinbrenner, the chairman and managing general partner of the Yankees, announcing a change in the team's grooming policy.

In a statement released by the New York Yankees on behalf of Steinbrenner, it was revealed that he had consulted with former and current Yankees to gather their perspectives on the longstanding facial hair and grooming policy.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees - spanning several eras - to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years," Steinbrenner's statement read

After careful consideration, it was decided that the team would amend its previous policy to allow players and uniformed personnel to have "well-groomed beards" from now on.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

Reacting to the New York Yankees' policy change, Martina Navratilova took to social media to express her thoughts, stating:

“Breaking news!!!" Martina Navratilova posted X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Good riddance" - Martina Navratilova on MLB banning Yankees fans after they interfered with Dodgers' Mookie Betts during a match

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

In 2024, a shocking incident had occurred during a World Series game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. This incident led Major League Baseball to ban a couple of Yankees fans from attending any games at big league ballparks.

During the game, Dodgers' Mookie Betts made a leap at the retaining wall to catch the ball in the first inning. However, a fan in the first row grabbed Betts' glove with both hands and pulled the ball out, while another fan grabbed Betts' other hand. This unsavoury behavior prompted the MLB to take action and ban the fans involved.

Reacting to this incident, Martina Navratilova expressed her thoughts on social media, writing that banning the fans was a "good riddance."

“What utter jerks, good riddance," Navratilova posted.

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and who boasts of winning a staggering 59 Grand Slam titles which includes, 18 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles. She also held the World No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during her career

