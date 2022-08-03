"I’m sorry, this is very cringe" - Retired MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King brutally dissects former husband's wedding invitation

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King’s relationship was a rocky ride. The coupled married in 2014 and split in 2019. Recently, King appeared on an episode of “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast mentioning that she got her ex-husband’s wedding invite through a social media direct message. Calling it “cringe,” she read out the invite.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe.” I just have to read it. It says, Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”

Edmonds is soon getting married to Kortnie O'Connor. The couple announced their engagement in August 2021.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." - Jim Edmonds

King also told the host that she had not previously seen the couple’s save-the-dates.

“OK, alright, I mean everyone has their different style,” King reacted during the Thursday podcast. “I mean, it’s implied that Jim is James Bond.”

King and Edmonds have been open about their tumultuous marriage. Meghan and Jim have three children together, daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart.

King continues to share snippets of her kids on social media via cute posts.

"Outnumbered all day everyday and getting easier too!" - Meghan King

On Thursday’s podcast episode, King was even asked if she thought Edmonds was a narcissist.

“I mean, I think you could Google it very quickly and give it about five minutes of reading about my relationship and anyone could make that decision for themselves.”

Meghan advised listeners to do their own research, and they'd see for themselves.

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds was accused of cheating on ex-wife Meghan King

Edmonds had been married twice previously. King and Edmonds split because King accused Edmonds of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny. He denied the allegations.

Soon after King’s podcast, Edmond reposted his fiancée’s video of their invites on Sunday, July 31. The pair are set to wed in Italy on Sunday, September 25.

Jim Edmonds was a center fielder and a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest. He played with several MLB teams, including the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, among others, from 1993 to 2010.

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds

Well known for his defensive abilities, Edmonds was also a prolific hitter. He is affectionately known to Cardinal fans as "Jimmy Baseball," "Jimmy Ballgame," and "The Jibmaster."

