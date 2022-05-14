"I'm still speechless" - Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth shines bright in MLB debut, registers first career win

The Los Angeles Angels improved their record to 22-12 after a 2-0 victory against division rival Oakland Athletics. Starting pitcher Chase Silseth made his MLB debut and pitched brilliantly. Silseth went six innings, allowing just one hit. This is one of the best debut performances ever!

The Los Angeles Angels rookie spoke about his first MLB win and on how dominant he was on the mound.

Silseth was dominant in the game as it was the second Angels rookie pitcher to pick up a win.

Six innings of one-hit ball in your MLB debut.

Earlier this week, Reid Detmer's threw a no-hitter.

A no-hitter for Reid Detmers!



A no-hitter for Reid Detmers!

Detmer and Silseth are two potential key pieces for the Angels this season as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Los Angeles Angels continue stellar play with victory over Oakland

The Angels are now 22-12 and look like one of the top teams in baseball right now. The Angels offense was cold last night, but Andrew Velazquez did hit his first home run of the season off of Oakland starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies.

As mentioned previously, the pitching staff was brilliant. After Silseth left the game, the Angels bullpen closed the door by throwing three shutout innings.

The team ranks in the top five in both runs per game and team ERA. The biggest surprise so far has been the Angels pitching staff.

The team's pitching staff has exceeded many expectations so far with an impressive 3.27 team ERA. If they can keep this pace up and go along with their offense, then they will be a major threat in the American League.

Overall, between the superstars up and down their lineup and their surprise pitching performances, 2022 is looking to be a special season for the Halos.

What's on Tap?

The Angels and Athletics continue their series today as Jhonathan Diaz of the Angels goes against Paul Blackburn. Diaz is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and Blackburn is 4-0 with a 1.74 ERA. This should be another low-scoring affair. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball Page.

