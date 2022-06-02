"I'm surprised he got three hits", "I wouldn't mind if he started juicing again" - MLB Reddit reacts to former All-Star Robinson Cano going 3 for 32 with the San Diego Padres

There was a time when San Diego Padres "slugger" Robinson Cano was destined for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. After a stellar start to his career with the New York Yankees, the All-Star second baseman went on to join the Seattle Mariners as a free agent.

Cano had accumulated almost 2500 hits and 311 home runs. He was well on his way to the mythical milestone of 3,000 hits (superstar Miguel Cabrera was around 2600 hits at the same age).

Then, after being traded to the New York Mets, Cano's career went off of a proverbial cliff and he was released by the team to join the San Diego Padres. Things have not gone well for the former All-Star since joining the Padres, as Cano is batting a measely .094.

Michael Mayer @mikemayer22 Robinson Canó is now 3-for-32 with 10 strikeouts for the San Diego Padres.



The clock may be ticking on the last vestiges of Cano's career as a Padre, and fans took to Reddit to comment on it.

MLB fans everywhere made their opinions known on Cano's recent stint with the San Diego Padres on Reddit

As typically occurs with jarring stats like these, it started with fans wondering how a man blessed with so much natural talent could have it simply evaporate into thin air.

"Ok but who could be worse than that" u/basbealldude123

Other fans reached for humor and sarcasm regarding the San Diego Padres' decision to sign the washed-up slugger.

"While hoping they caught lighning in a bottle, it was more like a fart in a loosely closed jar."- u/Jrahn

"Who could have seen this coming?" u/DiscountSoOn

"Surprised he got 3 hits" u/JoeIsCaddy

Other fans pointed to the sad reality of Cano's career, and that it was simply time for him to hang up his cleats.

"It’s really sad how his career has ended up. He was a HOF lock and in contention for best modern day 2B, and then gets busted twice for PED’s and proves that his career numbers are a fraud. I actually do feel bad for him in a way."-u/MasterShepard

"I wouldn't mind him juicing up against. If he gets caught, who cares, we just cut him. If he doesn't get caught, then we have a good player. It's a win win." - u/Whos_Your_Padre

Cano is likely to be granted his release from the Padres sometime this week.

