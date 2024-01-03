“I’m surprised you smoke cigars” “Living the dream” - Fans amazed by Alex Rodriguez's uber cool avatar as Yankees legend welcomes 2024 in style

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to ring in the new year. He showcased his celebration for 2024 on Dec. 31 with tons of decorations and party items. It looked to be a wonderful time had by the Rodriguez family.

Rodriguez captioned the photos with his daughters and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro:

"Happy New Year!! Wishing everyone health and happiness going into 2024"

A-Rd's fans, from his time with the New York Yankees or of his broadcasting career after retirement, always show love to his posts. One fan commented :

"I'm surprised you smoke cigars!"

Others had a wide variety of responses, shared down below:

Fans loved seeing Alex Rodriguez's new year celebration (Image via arod on Instagram)

Even though Alex Rodriguez was a controversial figure during his playing days with the Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, he's rebounded to become rather beloved by fans. This was evident in his Instagram comments section to ring in the new year.

Alex Rodriguez up for Hall of Fame in new year

2024 could end up being an important year for Alex Rodriguez. The Hall of Fame voting will take place and give him a second opportunity to get into the Hall.

Alex Rodriguez could see an increase in Hall of Fame voting

In 2023, he missed out on his first year, which means he has nine more tries including one in 2024. If he fails to secure 75% of the vote, he won't make it in, so this is an important year.

He got 35.7% of the votes, so it was an uninspiring turnout that ultimately could have been worse. What he gets this year will go a long way in determining if he's going to trend positively over the next few years to sneak in towards the end of his run on the ballot.

