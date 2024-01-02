How does Hall of Fame voting work? Exploring how MLB's greatest get elected to Cooperstown

There is a pretty deep and talented MLB Hall of Fame class in 2024. Lots of these players deserve it, but only some will get in. Others might later, but it's a long and difficult process. The voting takes a while, but how does Hall of Fame voting even work?

How does Hall of Fame voting work?

Here's how voting for the Hall of Fame works. Every year, new players are named to the ballot and they're added alongside older players who have been on before (they get removed after 10 years on the ballot). Anyone who didn't get 5% votes the year before is removed.

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) takes votes every year. Any members get a ballot and they state whether or not they believe any player is worthy of the Hall. It's a simple yes or no, and then candidates are given a percentage of how many "yes" votes they got.

The catch is that each voter can only select 10 players from the ballot who can go in. Perhaps there are 13 Hall of Fame worthy players in one voter's eyes, but he must not vote for three of them.

Once all the votes are tallied up, 75% is the key metric. If 75% of voters said a player should be in the Hall of Fame, then they will be. If 73.6% of voters said so, they'll have to try again the year after until they're removed.

Last time out, just one player was inducted officially. Cincinnati Reds star Scott Rolen just edged into the Hall with a 76.3% vote.

This vote is something all players have to be aware of. It's a vote not solely based on performance, otherwise Barry Bonds would have been first ballot.

He was linked with PEDs and thus, he wasn't voted in. Roger Clemens had the same issue. Curt Schilling has had off-field issues and has been in the center of controversies and wasn't voted in either.

Alex Rodriguez may not get into the Hall of Fame

While their stats matter, players like Alex Rodriguez have a tougher time getting in. It's a subjective vote more often than not, and it's something all players must remember while they play.

