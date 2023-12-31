"I must be the worst baseball scout" - When the legendary Vin Scully acknowledged his lack of eye for talent citing erroneous Sandy Koufax assessment

Sandy Koufax is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers to have graced the MLB. However, the four-time World Series winner had a few doubters on his journey to the top.

The late Vin Scully was among those who didn't believe in Koufax's potential when the pitcher first tried out for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. The iconic announcer told the tale of how he failed to recognize Koufax's talent while calling a game between the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies in July 2016.

"I must be the worst baseball scout in the whole world," Scully said. "I'll tell you why. It has to do with Sandy Koufax. So I went down to the clubhouse, and I saw the fella who was going to tryout, and my first thought was, no chance. He was completely tan. I thought, well, he spent all the time on the beach, not playing baseball.

"He threw pretty hard. Not any harder than some of the guys I faced when I was trying to play ball in college. And he bounced some curveballs. I thought, well, he is just a fella they're taking a look at, and he spends his time on a beach, and that will be that, and I'll probably never see him again."

Fortunately for MLB fans, Scully wasn't a scout, but he was good at his announcing job. He was also in the booth when Koufax pitched a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 9, 1965.

A look at Sandy Koufax's MLB stats and career honors

Koufax played his entire 12-year MLB career with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He made his debut for the team on June 24, 1955.

During his time with the Dodgers, Koufax racked up 2,396 strikeouts at a 2.76 ERA with a 165-87 record. He earned seven All-Star honors and won three Cy Young Awards.

Koufax helped the Dodgers win four World Series titles. He also won the World Series MVP award twice.

In 1972, Koufax was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

