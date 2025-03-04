"I was never a guy that said, I have to have a boy" - When Derek Jeter reflected on welcoming a son with wife Hannah after 3 daughters

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter didn't have much of a personal life before the final years of his career. After 20 seasons and five World Series titles, the Yankees legend knew it was time to settle with former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah, whom he had been dated since 2012.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and married in July 2016 in California. They welcomed three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose, before welcoming their youngest child, son Kaius Green, in May 2023 via surrogate.

The arrival of his fourth child meant that Jeter was no longer the only man in the house. However, the Hall of Famer wasn't adamant about having a son, he said (via NBC New York in Sept. 2023):

"I was never a guy that said, 'Hey, I have to have a boy, I have to have a boy.' Because, you know, I'm in love with my girls. But I'm so happy to now have a son."

During the same interaction, Hannah shed light on how Kaius' elder sisters have been around him.

"We're trying to kind of keep them separated," Hannah said, "Because he's still little and you don't want him to get the germs and all those funky viruses from school. But they're all over him. They're always kissing him."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah reveals how they manage to make time for each other

Parenting four kids can be a daunting task. Derek Jeter and Hannah are in the middle of that journey. In the same interaction, Hannah threw light on how the couple sneak out for a date night and their other activities.

"We started having kids right after we got married," Hannah said, "So, [we] just continue to make time for each other, take trips. There's a lot going on, day-to-day, in our household—a lot of noise, a lot of kids—and that can be really overwhelming. So it's nice once in a while, date night—just the simple things."

At the moment, both Derek Jeter and Hannah seem to be doing well managing their kids while also keeping them out of the public eye. Hannah has also mentioned once that in the age of social media, they have adopted to go with creative parenting.

