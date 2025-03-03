"My husband gets mad at me" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed what annoys Yankees icon most about vacation plans

Like any couple, parenthood brings a change in perspective of a couple similar to what Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah experienced after they became parents to three daughters and a son.

Ad

From going on vacation trips to setting couple goals, Hannah became a mother, and those trips became more centric towards their kids. Sometimes Jeter got annoyed by that.

During an interview with Editorialist in November 2019, Hannah revealed a subtle shift of change in vacation plans after the couple welcomed their first two daughters: Bella Raine (born Aug. 17, 2017) and Story Grey (born Jan. 31, 2019).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m so deeply connected and attached to (my daughters), I don’t like to leave them,” she told the magazine. “My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I’m like, great! Let’s take the kids!”

Ad

Trending

During the same interview, Hannah also revealed how she's raising her kids. While most kids have smartphones, Hannah has instead given her kids a drawing board and a painting brush to spark lots of creativity.

“I grew up in a small community. My mom was a teacher. Wwe had lots of arts and crafts going on," the former Sports Illustrated model said.

Ad

"I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that.”

Such has been a scenario in the Jeter household that on offdays, it's canvas paint all over the house, Hannah said at the time.

Ad

Hannah and Derek Jeter once shared making time for school pick-offs

During an exclusive interview of the couple with PEOPLE in September 2023, Hannah Jeter revealed adjusting to a new normal, which involves preparing their kids for school early in the morning.

"It's pick up, drop-offs, after-school activities. We're leaving here soon to go to tennis practice with our two older kids, maybe our third, I don't know," Hannah said.

Ad

"It's a constant schedule," Derek added.

Hannah also shared that while walking her girls to school, she comes across hilarious conversations.

"On our way to school or even in the summertime, we'd call it coffee talk, because the things that would come out of these girls mouths..." Hannah said.

The model said that she likes to capture them not for social media but something she can look back on. It's "controlled chaos" in Jeter's household, but the family takes pride in raising their kids in a proper way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback