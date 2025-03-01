"No one really saw me" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed why she ‘went into hiding’ post-pregnancy

Social media can be an alarming place, especially for celebrities. Derek Jeter's wife and former supermodel Hannah Jeter knows that better than most. She once revealed how she shut herself out during one of her pregnancies on potential social media scrutiny.

Hannah shares four kids with Jeter: Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Rose and Kaius.

In a Nov. 2019 interview with Editorialist, Hannah said she experienced fear during her second pregnancy. She added that she gained 70 pounds during her first pregnancy and 55 more with her second daughter, Story.

The model went into hiding, no longer sharing any photos of her on social media. Understandably, she was afraid of potential criticism and unwarranted trolling that could follow from people online.

"I went into hiding. … No one really saw me, but I have pictures," she said.

Hannah used intermittent fasting to regain her shape, saying it made her feel "incredible" and improved her skin.

"I always thought, 'You know, I'm going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape,' and it's not that easy," she said.

Hannah and Derek Jeter's decision to keep their kids away from social media

Derek and Hannah Jeter may have been popular faces among the public, but that doesn't mean they were short of detractors.

The couple, having gone through a public-facing lifestyle, knows better than to not let the kids suffer through the same. After the couple became parents for the first time, they have kept their children's personal lives under tight wraps.

In the same interview, Hannah shared why she would never post pictures of their kids on social media.

"[Social media] has never felt natural to me," Hannah said. "I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case.

"Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

Hannah is more focused on raising their kids away from the influence of social media. The family believes in activities like painting, drawing and playing to foster natural fun.

