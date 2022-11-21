Seven years back, former MLB star David Justice finally opened up and refuted accusations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Halle Berry in an interview.

After calling it quits with R&B singer Christopher Williams, Halle Berry dated former Braves All-Star David Justice. After seeing each other for a year, the pair exchanged vows on New Year's Day, 1993.

However, three years after being married, Halle and David separated on February 22, 1996, with their divorce being finalized on June 20, 1997.

Shortly after their split in 1996, Berry opened up about being physically abused by an ex-partner mercilessly and despite her refusal to name the person, MLB fans concluded that Justice was the perpetrator, causing long-term damage to his reputation.

18 years after their controversial divorce, David Justice got candid in a November 2015 interview with PEOPLE about his ex-wife's allegations and mentioned:

"Over the past 20 years, I've heard people saying, 'Isn't that the dude who hit Halle Berry in the head?'"

He added:

"For so many years, there has been this cloud upon the guys who were associated with Halle back then. Halle has said that she was in abusive relationships, but she didn't name who the abuser was. So for many years, I know a lot of people thought it was me. I never hit her."

David was relieved to share his side of the tale after two decades, but wished his ex-wife Halle Berry would come out and reveal who the culprit truly was.

David Justice's second marriage after controversial divorce from Halle Berry

Former MLB star David Justice with his second-wife, Rebecca Villalobos Justice.

After divorcing Golden Globe Award winner Halle Berry, David Justice married Rebecca Villalobos on February 8, 2001. Since then, the couple have welcomed three children, David Jr. (22), Dionisio (20), and Raquel (18).

In 2014, the Justice family starred on an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap, a reality TV show.

In terms of Justice's MLB career, he went on to win one World Series pennant and the 2000 ALCS MVP award after his divorce from Berry. Plus, he is also in the Braves Hall of Fame.

Here are his career highlights and awards:

3× All-Star (1993, 1994, 1997)

2× World Series champion (1995, 2000)

NL Rookie of the Year (1990)

ALCS MVP (2000)

2× Silver Slugger Award (1993, 1997)

Braves Hall of Fame

