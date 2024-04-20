"I am a picky eater but that was good" - Alex Vesia impressed as Dodgers pitcher ventures into Korean cuisine with MLB teammates

March marked the first trip to South Korea for Alex Vesia and Michael Grove. The pair were in Seoul for the LA Dodgers' two-game series against the San Diego Padres in the South Korean capital to kick off the 2024 season.

While in Seoul, Vesia and Grove featured in a YouTube video produced by a channel called "Korean Englishman." In the clip, the pair sit in the dugout at Gocheok Skydome while various samples of Korean baseball stadium snacks are presented to them.

Although he originally claimed to be a "picky eater", Vesia appeared to enjoy the snacks more than he expected. After trying a noodle sausage dish known as "sundae," the Los Angeles Dodgers reliever hesitated, before saying:

"I am a picky eater but that was good."

Among the other snacks sampled by Alex Vesia and Michael Grove were meat skewers, hot dogs, and various other fried assortments. Although the sequence was filmed during the Seoul Series in March, the 12-minute video was released on YouTube on April 17.

During the regular season, both Grove and Vesia regularly reside in the Los Angeles area, which ranks among the largest Korean-American per-capita areas in the USA.

Alex Vesia made one appearance during the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run in one inning on March 21. The former 17th-round Miami Marlins draft pick is currently 0-2 with a 2.61 ERA on the season.

Alex Vesia remains committed to improved showing in 2024

After putting up an ERA well over four last season, Vesia will be looking to put forth an appearance befitting of an MLB regular. After surrendering the game-winning home run to Minnesota Twins slugger Edouard Julien on April 10, Vesia made no excuses, telling the Orange County Register:

"I’m the hardest person on myself. So I’ve been going over different mechanics and pitches and stuff. Today I missed my spot, and he got me.”

Since being charged with his second loss of the year, Vesia has battled back. Since that critical home run, Vesia has pitched 3.2 innings without allowing a run, striking out five over that stretch.

