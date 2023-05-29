Former superstar Alex Rodriguez is known for a lot of things. Depending on who you ask, he is one of the greatest players ever or a disgraced cheater who represents a stain on the game.

However, few know A-Rod as well as former first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz. Mientkiewicz, now 48, played in the MLB between 1998 and 2009. During that time, he hit 66 home runs and 405 RBIs and registered a career batting average of .271.

Although the two shared the stage as members of the 2007 New York Yankees, their friendship goes back far longer. The two were teammates on the Westminster Christian High School baseball team in the early 1990s.

In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, hosted by former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski, Mientkiewicz talked about his relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Mientkiewicz, who won the 2004 World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox, shed some light on the more human side of A-Rod. In one story, Mientkiewicz paid tribute to A-Rod's disinterested and sometimes complacent reputation, saying:

“I have a picture of him sleeping at the table and his temporal shirt. I’m like, are you serious?"

In addition to playing together in high school, Mientkiewicz and Rodriguez rekindled their friendship as pals on the 2007 New York Yankees. The star-studded team lost in the ALCS to the Cleveland Indians before owner George Steinbrenner relinquished his control of the team to his sons after holding the position of top executive since 1973.

In the interview, Mientkiewicz joked more at A-Rod's expense, claiming that the now-47-year-old would "die a lonely man."

Alex Rodriguez was drafted first overall in the 1993 draft, while Mientkiewicz was selected in the twelfth round a year earlier by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite winning the MVP Award three times and leading the AL in home runs five times, an investigation into Rodriguez found that he was guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. Although he was re-instated after a lengthy suspension, fans never forgot. To this day, his Hall of Fame credentials remain in doubt on account of his use of drugs.

In an ever-changing world, Alex Rodriguez is lucky to have Doug Mientkiewicz

Mientkiewicz also went on to reveal to Pierzynski that he still keeps in touch with his high school baseball pals, including A-Rod. Whether or not you like Rodriguez, the man has had a lot said about him. Thanks to Mientkiewicz, all of it does not have to be negative.

