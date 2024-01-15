"I am really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff" - When Hannah Jeter explained why she wanted an Easy-Bake oven after first pregnancy

Before her marriage to famed Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter had a rewarding career in some of the top eschelons of the modelling world. However, in 2017, her life took on one of the biggest detours possible.

After marrying Derek Jeter in 2016, Hannah gave birth to their first daughter, Bella Raine, in August 2017. Although the development would mean massive adjustments across the board, Hannah welcomed her new role of being a mother.

"Derek Jeter & wife, Hannah Jeter just welcomed their baby girl, Bella Raine to the world! Congrats to the perfect couple" - Front Page Pop Culture

A native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hannah Jeter (nee Davis) first began modelling in 2006 after embarking on a distinguished junior tennis career. In 2014, she began dating Derek Jeter, who had only recently retired after two decades playing for the New York Yankees.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Jeter was discussing the shooting of that year's SI Swimsuit in Mexico. The exchange was filmed just after Hannah released news of her pregnancy. Amid the excitement, Jeter claimed that welcoming a daughter gave her a special sense of elevation. The model claimed:

"I'm excited to buy all the girly fun stuff. I am not really a girly girl, but I am going to get there"

Per Hannah's remarks, there "is not that much cute boys clothes" and having a girl gave her special authorization to indulge her "girly" side. Derek and Hannah welcomed two more daughters before finally bringing their first son, Kaius, into the world in 2023. Additionally, Jeter outlined her desire for an easy-bake oven for her daughter.

Derek Jeter has remained active even after retirement. In addition to appearing as a part-time analyst for MLB on Fox, Jeter also purchased a minority share in the Miami Marlins in 2017, a holding he has since relinquished.

Derek and Hannah Jeter are embracing family life to the fullest

When the pair first met, they were stars who commanded an awesome amount of respect in their own fields. Now, although still held in high regard, they have both traded in professional life for a more family-oriented one.

Now a family of six, the Jeter home undoubtedly has enough toys and playthings for an army of both boys and girls. Whether or not the young Jeters will follow in their parents' footsteps remains to be seen.

