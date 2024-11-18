"I regret saying it... It's not a word I use ever" - When Kevin Pillar apologized for homophobic remark aimed at Jason Motte

Back in 2017 when Kevin Pillar was still with the Toronto Blue Jays, he got himself involved in a controversial incident that got him suspended for two games. Pillar had an altercation with then-Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte that led to him saying some disrespectful words to his opponent.

During the third game of a four-game series, Motte struck out Pillar on a quick pitch. The Blue Jays slugger then rushed at the pitcher and in the heat of the moment used a certain remark toward Motte, who immediately took offense. Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki and the home plate umpire got in between the two as the benches emptied.

"I regret saying it," Pillar said in May 2017. "I'm going to use myself as an example of how there are words out there you can't use. It's not a word I use ever. It's something that just came out."

The game was an intense affair as Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch and a separate incident involving a Jose Bautista home run emptied the benches.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins flew to Atlanta to suspend Kevin Pillar

The Blue Jays management took the matter seriously as they immediately decided to suspend Kevin Pillar even though he apologized after the game. Toronto General Manager Ross Atkins went to Atlanta where he announced a fine of $6,000 for the center fielder and a two-game suspension. Pillar missed the series finale and the first game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

"A large group decided that was appropriate," Atkins said. "There is no question that was in the heat of the moment, but that's no excuse."

Apart from that instance, Pillar hasn't put himself in such situations since. He is currently testing free agency waters. He has become used to it as he has shuffled between eight different teams in the last six seasons. At the start of his career, he spent six and a half seasons with the Blue Jays.

A career .255 batter, Pillar has recorded more than 1,000 hits in the big leagues, including 114 home runs. His most recent spell in the MLB came with the LA Angels where he hit .236 with 41 RBIs in 259 at-bats. He was brought in when things went south for the Halos after an injury to Mike Trout.

