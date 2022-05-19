"I, too remember my first beer", "All that evasive manuvering and the dude couldn't even land a high five" - MLB World reacts to shirtless fan running from security during the Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves game

In the Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game in the bottom of the ninth inning, midway through a comeback for the Brewers, a shirtless fan hopped the outfield fence and started to sprint around the field at American Family Field. The fan even evaded multiple security guards before making his way to home plate, where he was eventually caught and tackled by security guards.

Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. https://t.co/YnOCjYrPLk

After the fiasco ended, the game went into extra innings, with the Brewers completing a four-run comeback with a home run from Keston Hiura in the eleventh inning. A fan streaking on the field is crazy enough, but it happened in the middle of a comback win, so its no surprise that MLB Twitter is freaking out over what happened.

ⓑⓐⓡⓡⓞⓝ @BarronSherer @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field - Yakety Sax version @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field - Yakety Sax version https://t.co/bQt09XB2fv

This MLB fan on Twitter replied with the video of the streaker but put the Yakety Sax song over the video. This creative and absolutely hilarious comment perfectly sums up what happened!

covid reply guy @DarikClevinger Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. https://t.co/YnOCjYrPLk Not a great performance by the red coats. The streaker also had numerous opportunities to slide into a base, take his clothes off or touch a player. Missed opportunities for all. twitter.com/wisn_watson/st… Not a great performance by the red coats. The streaker also had numerous opportunities to slide into a base, take his clothes off or touch a player. Missed opportunities for all. twitter.com/wisn_watson/st…

This MLB fan mocks the security guards by calling them the "red coats." He then proceeded to list off things that the streaker could have done while he was running around. Security was really off their game with this one!

This user is mocking the streaker and suggesting that he's had one too many drinks. It most definitely looks that way because nobody could possibly do that completely sober!

Colin Salig @ColinSalig twitter.com/WISN_Watson/st… Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. https://t.co/YnOCjYrPLk Best part of this was the fan getting rejected by Jace Peterson at the end Best part of this was the fan getting rejected by Jace Peterson at the end 😂 twitter.com/WISN_Watson/st…

Toward the end of the video, you can see the streaker try to give Brewers player Jace Peterson a high five, but he gets rejected. Come on! The fan did all that. He, at least, deserves a high five!

This MLB fan was suggesting that the streaker should have slid into second base or home plate when he had the chance. At this point, the fan is getting banned from the stadium for life so might as well make the most of the experience.

Dalton @nettlesdalton21 Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. https://t.co/YnOCjYrPLk This is equivalent to the rain delay in game 7 of the 2016 world series twitter.com/WISN_Watson/st… This is equivalent to the rain delay in game 7 of the 2016 world series twitter.com/WISN_Watson/st…

This Atlanta Braves fan on Twitter was joking around by comparing what happened to the game 7 rain delay in the 2016 World Series. The Braves went on to lose this game in extras, so this fan has every right to be a little ticked off.

This Twitter user is right on the money with this reply. There is no reason that the fan should have even been on the field, let alone continuously juke out multiple security guards for over a minute. Milwaukee security has to do better!

In all seriousness though, it is never okay to streak on the field, and personally, I do not encourage this behavior for everyone who is reading this. However, this is absolutely hilarious, and at least, the fan made the most of it, although he is likely to receive a lifetime ban from the stadium. It is always fun to see MLB fans on Twitter react to events like this one.

