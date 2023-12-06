"I should've retired that night" - Comedian Bill Burr once reflected on 'special baseball night' during his performance at Boston's iconic Fenway Park

When it comes to Boston icons, it is difficult to find someone who fits the bill more than Bill Burr. A native of the Boston suburb of Canton, Massachusetts, the comedian never forgets where he came from.

Regarded funny and thriving in the modern age, Burr has been a fixture on the stand-up circuit for decades. However, nothing could prepare him for the homecoming welcome he received in August 2022.

"Bill Burr killed @fenwaypark last night. The 1st ever stand up at Fenway and just the absolute best." - Barstool Boston

Becoming the first comedian to feature at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, Burr took the stage in front of some 35,000 individuals. A lifelong follower, it was hard for onlookers not to feel happy for the star comic.

Burr's August 2022 performance at Fenway was also credited for being the largest-ever audience for a comedian in the history of Boston. He used the spectacle to springboard onto even bigger shows around the U.S.A.

During an April 2023 interview with Sirius XM Radio, Burr revisited the flurry of emotions that he felt while performing live in his hometown.

"It was a dream," Burr said. "It was the perfect night for baseball. It was unreal. I literally should've retired that night but instead kept going. It was f----- nuts"

As one of the most high-profile Red Sox fans around, Burr has also been invited by NESN to join the broadcast booth on occasion. In April 2022, he joined the booth for an inning during a game between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. He had lightheartedly mocked MLB's only Canadian club in the event.

Red Sox fans hope that 2024 is not as funny as Bill Burr

While Bill Burr has provided laughs to fans in Boston and beyond for years, the 2023 season was no laughing matter for Sox fans. Finishing with a record 78-84, the team wrapped up the season some 23 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

With the division expected to be no less competitive in 2023, it is unclear what steps the Red Sox are taking to mitigate the possibility of another poor performance. While 2024 may not be much better than 2023 for the Red Sox, at least the team can count this hilarious and dynamic comic among their own.

