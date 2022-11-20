In a video conference call that Judge made with the media upon winning the MVP award, the 30-year-old discussed several things—one of which was his American League record-breaking 62nd home run when the New York Yankees played the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

It's been reported that the ball will be auctioned off after the person who caught the ball declined a $3 million offer for the sports memorabilia. Judge then joked that he could not afford to buy back his historic home run ball as he has yet to sign a new contract for any team.

Amidst all the tension and noise about his contract, Aaron Judge maintains a humorous attitude and terrific composure. The superstar slugger had just won the American League MVP award after a tightly-contested race with last year's winner, Shohei Ohtani.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Judge doesn’t plan to bid on his 62nd HR ball: “Oh, no. I haven't signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that's a little out of my price range right now.” Aaron Judge doesn’t plan to bid on his 62nd HR ball: “Oh, no. I haven't signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that's a little out of my price range right now.”

On October 4, Aaron Judge broke the American League single-season record for the most home runs with 62 at Globe Life Field in the second game of a doubleheader against Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco.

A Dallas-based baseball fan named Cory Youmans caught the ball that Judge smashed and has since received several offers that rose to as high as $3 million. Youmans, however, declined all offers and the ball will be available for bidding starting on November 29.

With the help of Goldin Auctions, Aaron Judge's home run ball will be auctioned off as its owner, Cory Youmans, decided that he'd declined all offers that were made by sports memorabilia enthusiasts after he caught Judge's home run.

The authenticated ball is likely to surpass Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball, which was hit during McGwire's historic 1998 season and sold for $3.05 million to Canadian comic book artist and author Todd McFarlane.

The reigning AL MVP sent his congratulations to Youmans:

"He caught the ball, he's the one that made the play out there in left field, so it's his right to do what he wants with it. Hopefully he's making the right decision for him and his family.''

