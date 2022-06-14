"I started to get that feeling of, am I not supposed to be here?" - Kelsie Whitmore of Staten Island FerryHawks opens up about her arduous baseball journey

In April 2022, Kelsie Whitmore became an overnight sensation in the MLB world after she finalized a deal to play Baseball with Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League. Kelsie is the first female player to play in an MLB-partner league in 28 years.

The New York Times @nytimes Kelsie Whitmore, a pitcher and outfielder for the Staten Island FerryHawks, is the first woman to play professional baseball in a league partnered with MLB since 1994. She tried college softball — it just didn’t take. nyti.ms/3mEriwu Kelsie Whitmore, a pitcher and outfielder for the Staten Island FerryHawks, is the first woman to play professional baseball in a league partnered with MLB since 1994. She tried college softball — it just didn’t take. nyti.ms/3mEriwu https://t.co/JGSGYz8PoY

Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, applauded Kelsie and said:

"I have followed your playing career with great enthusiasm, and very much appreciate your significant contributions to the USA Women’s National baseball team. You are an inspiration to baseball fans everywhere, and especially to girls who dream of playing professional baseball.”

Kelsie Whitmore recalls her baseball journey from not being able to secure a baseball scholarship to playing for Atlantic League

Kelsie Whitmore- an inspiration for the aspiring female MLB players.

Nevertheless, the road to her success was full of thorns. Kelsie's conviction, patience, hard work, and, most importantly, talent are the reasons behind her historic achievement.

Kelsie could see through the "so-called" unstated standards that baseball is for guys, and Softball is for girls from an early age. Failing to get a baseball scholarship, Kelsie had no other option but to join a Softball recruiting showcase. It was the only roadmap to getting a college scholarship.

Referring to softball, Kelsie said:

“I told myself, this is just temporary. It just wasn’t what I wanted to do. The high school softball team wanted me to play for them. To be honest, that’s like telling me to go play soccer. In my head, it’s a totally different sport.”

Kelsie did her schooling at Temecula Valley High School and was the lone female on the school's baseball team. While studying in high school, Whitmore joined the women's national baseball team.

In an incredible feat, Whitmore went on to win a silver medal at the 2014 Women's Baseball World Cup. She added another feather to her cap and won a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games. In 2016, Kelsie inched one step further toward her dream and signed with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association.

However, Kelsie doubted herself many times after switching from Softball to Baseball.

Kelsie said:

"I started to get that feeling of, am I not supposed to be here? Do I not belong here? People keep asking me why I’m here, people are wondering, outsiders are trying to push me toward a different route. It started to mess with my head.”

Kelsie is currently playing shoulder-to-shoulder with former MLB players and has successfully made a name for herself.

Young girls in the USA now have someone to look up to and seek encouragement. More power to you, Kelsie Whitmore!

