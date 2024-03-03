"I still can’t believe it" - When Shohei Ohtani was downhearted after idol Ichiro Suzuki's final on-field appearance

When news broke out that baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki would be retiring after a remarkable 19-year career, no one was shocked more than Shohei Ohtani. The then-LA Angels star admitted that he thought that his idol would play forever. He also mentioned the fact that Ichiro was the main inspiration behind him leaving Japan to come play in the MLB.

Ohtani spoke to reporters during the Jackie Robinson Rookie Award of the Year interview in 2019:

“I saw highlight footage on the internet right when I woke up,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “I still can’t believe it.

“He was always someone that was my goal [to emulate],” Ohtani said. “That’s not going to change. I won’t be able to see him play anymore, but I’ll always have the memories of him playing. He’s somebody people in my generation look up to a lot.

“Ichiro always have been an inspiration for me since I was a little kid. I have always looked up to him until now."

Ichiro Suzuki began his professional career in Japan with the Orix BlueWave at age 18 and quickly became a superstar, winning seven Gold Glove awards and three MVPs. In 2001, Ichiro signed with the Seattle Mariners and took the MLB by storm, earning Rookie of the Year and MVP honors with an astonishing 262 hits.

Over the next 19 seasons, Ichiro achieved 3,089 hits in the U.S. while dazzling fans with his rocket arm and lightning speed.

Ohtani, 29, first discovered his love for baseball as a child watching Ichiro thrive for the Bluewave in the 90’s. Suzuki's trailblazing career inspired Ohtani, who has won two AL MVPs and recently signed a $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. Going forward Ohtani will continue to build on Ichiro’s legacy.

Shohei Ohtani surprises fans by announcing his unexpected marriage

Shohei Ohtani surprised the whole world this week, by announcing his marriage to an anonymous Japanese woman. Ohtani shared this incredible news with his fans on Instagram.

Ohtani, who is known to keep his personal life private, provided very little information about his wife. While talking about her, the two-way phenom said:

“Someone who is very special to me. I wanted everyone to know about my recent marriage.”

Fans expressed their well wishes to the couple and Shohei Ohtani, who is known for his dual talents as a pitcher and hitter, will be looking forward to married life and the 2024 MLB season.

