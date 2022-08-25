"I won't stop ragging on the Astros until their WS Title is vacated" "F**k Altuve and the Trashtros" - MLB Reddit viciously attacks Houston Astros for outrageous new information on infamous cheating scandal

Perhaps one of the most controversial things to happen in recent MLB history is the Houston Astros championship in 2017. Following the Astros' World Series win, they were exposed for a sophisticated sign-stealing method of cheating. New information has just came out that former Astros GM, Jeff Luhnow, deleted cell phone data during the MLB's investigation of the scandal.

According to "The Athletic," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said to Luhnow, "Your credibility is further impacted by the fact that you permanently deleted information from your phone and its backups in anticipation that my investigators would seek to search your phone." Although Luhnow was a part of the 2017 Houston Astros, he still claims innocence and that he was unaware of what was going on.

Jeff Luhnow argued that the information he deleted was personal and had nothing to do with the scandal. However, Manfred responded by saying that although that might be possible, it is unconfirmed.

With this information, fans are increasingly calling on the MLB to vacate the Houston Astros 2017 World Series title. Many believe their ring is illegitimate and should not count. People are also calling for more punishment to the players who were on the team.

Major League Baseball has punished and even banned players in the past. Eight members of the infamous 1919 Chicago White Sox team were permanently banned from the MLB following the 1919 World Series. This was after members of the team threw World Series games on purpose because they were betting against themselves.

Although it is true that the Astros did use illegal methods during the 2017 season, that does not mean they are not a talented team. There is a reason the Astros are still World Series contenders when most of their core is still intact.

Despite the 2017 scandal, the Houston Astros are still a dominant force

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros

The Houston Astros currently have a record of 80-45, which is second-best in all of Major League Baseball. They are one of the most dominant teams in the league this year, and they have been in the seasons following the scandal.

Since 2017, the Astros have yet to miss a postseason, and have reached the World Series twice. Jose Altuve is also one of the most dominant second baseman of this generation. Houston might have cheated in 2017, but that does not discredit their current success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt