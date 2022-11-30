One of the biggest stories of the offseason revolves around Aaron Judge's contract. The four-time All-Star is in demand. There are several teams interested in bringing him onboard. The New York Yankees are considered the favorites to re-sign the right-handed slugger. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are also rumored to be in the running.

The Aaron Judge contract saga has been dragging on. The Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the organization prior to the start of this past season. He played out the remainder of his contract and is now a free agent. As per a recent article in SNY, MLB insider Andy Martino believes negotiations could be reaching its final stages.

"I wouldn't be stunned if [Aaron Judge] signed at the Winter Meetings," said Martino

The contract Judge is expecting will apparently range anywhere from $35-$40 million annually. It is also expected to be a long-term contract in the range of 7-10 years.

"I just think we're getting a little bit closer, and it's not gonna be one of those things that stretches deep past the holidays like we see with some of these huge free agent deals. I think we're getting there," added Martino.

San Francisco and Los Angeles would seem like the most likely destinations if Judge were to move on. He recently visited the Bay Area, sparking rumors that he is keen to return home to Northern California. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have the payroll and talent to attract a player of Judge's caliber.

If Martino is correct, we could see a final decision on Judge by next week. The Winter Meetings are set to take place from December 4-7.

Aaron Judge won his first MVP crown in 2022 after hitting 62 HRs and 131 RBIs

Aaron Judge reacts as he comes in from the outfield against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium

Judge's contract is expected to be one of the biggest in MLB history. In fairness, he deserves it after the season he just completed.

The 2022 American League MVP finished the season with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs. He led the MLB in all of those categories. Judge also led MLB in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. He finished the year with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and an outstanding 1.111 OPS.

The fact that Judge broke the AL single-season home run record only adds to his historic season. That record was previously held by fellow Yankee Roger Maris since 1961.

The Yankees faithful will be desperate to hold on to one of the greatest baseball players this generation has witnessed. The bidding war will continue for Judge. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we will have an answer regarding where Judge will be playing ball in 2023.

