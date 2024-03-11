"I think baseball didn't do a good job with that" - When Mookie Betts called out MLB over late response to George Floyd incident

In 2020, the world reacted as George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, triggering protests against racial injustice and nationwide anger. Numerous sports leagues issued statements criticizing racism following Floyd's death. But the MLB took a while to react, and one of its greatest talents, Mookie Betts, wasn't afraid to criticize baseball's leaders.

“I think baseball did not do a good job with that, but voices were heard,” Betts told reporters in 2020. “That’s the main thing, that we get our voices heard to make some changes. I know it’s not all going to be at one time, but a little change here, a change there, we’ll eventually get to where we need to be.”

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020. The major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA released statements expressing their grief and support for the fight against racism by June 3. But it took MLB nine days to release a statement. Many players felt offended by the delay, particularly Black players who believed the league was ignoring an important problem.

During that time, Mookie Betts said that one of his goals was to introduce baseball more into the Black neighborhoods. Despite being an All-Star and an MVP, he did not believe that he ever received the same level of national attention as athletes in other sports.

“Obviously, MLB can help, but I think it’s on us, as in the Black players, and kind of make baseball cool because I think that’s where the disconnect is," Betts said in 2020. "Us, as Black people, don’t think it’s that much fun, so we have to find a way to make it fun for the Black community and get more guys here.”

Mookie Betts' act of speaking up showed the ability of athletes to effect change.

Mookie Betts fills in at shortstop for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is trying out a new role. He played six innings at shortstop against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Betts went for 1-for -3. In the field, when Derek Hill singled and advanced to second base in the fifth, Betts was called for interference.

Even though this change could be temporary, it demonstrates how important Betts is to the squad because he can play anywhere.

