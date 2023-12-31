"I think that's our generation's Wonderful Life" - When Kevin Costner explained what makes 'Field of Dreams' special, and why it makes men cry

American actor Kevin Costner played the role of Ray Kinsella in the highly acclaimed baseball movie Field of Dreams. The story is centered around Ray, a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield. The field attracted ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox.

Back in 2022, when Costner appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, the actor explained what makes the movie Field of Dreams special and why it makes men cry.

"That movie is, I think that's our generation's Wonderful Life. It's a Wonderful Life" Costner said to Conan O'Brien. "And it happens. And it doesn't matter how often you watch that movie, when you ask your dad, "Have a catch?" It seems to get people and I'm just glad to have films like that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's what's possible with film. That's absolutely why we make 'em, is that there's always possible for something to happen that you didn't think was possible when you went into the movie. And that's why I believe in the movies. And that's why I make 'em," Costner added.

Positive reception to Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams

The film was released on April 21, 1989, on a few screens but gradually grabbed more attention after receiving positive reviews among viewers. The film ended up playing until December of that year.

Field of Dreams received a rating of 88% on Rotton Tomatoes, and the consensus reads:

"Field of Dreams is sentimental, but in the best way; it's a mix of fairy tale, baseball, and family togetherness."

Noted film critic Roger Ebert gave the film four stars for its ambition.

"This is the kind of movie Frank Capra might have directed and James Stewart might have starred in—a movie about dreams."

In 1990, the film received three Academy Award nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. However, it didn't win in any of the categories.

In 2017, the US Library of Congress picked Field of Dreams for its 25 annual additions to the National Film Registry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.