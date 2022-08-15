"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom" - The iconic dialogue from the 1989 film became symbolic of the MLB at Field of Dreams Game

The sports fantasy drama film "Field of Dreams" is one of the most iconic films about Major League Baseball (MLB). The novel "Shoeless Joe" (1982), by W. P. Kinsella, served as the basis for the plot of the classic film. The movie was written and directed by Phil Aldin Robinson.

To pay homage to the legendary "Field of Dreams" movie, the MLB at Field of Dreams Game was first held in 2021.

One scene from the movie features the slogan for the MLB at Field of Dreams Game. It is:

"Ray, people will come Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom."

It was delivered by the character Terence Mann, played by James Earl Jones. It always gives goosebumps. In the clip from FOX Sports: MLB, the dialog is voiced by the late Vin Scully.

The legendary Vin Scully recites the famous scene from the Field of Dreams movie 🤍 "People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come."

"The legendary Vin Scully recites the famous scene from the Field of Dreams movie."

Terrence's speech in the "Field of Dreams" movie has become synonymous with the MLB at Field of Dreams Game.

The iconic catchphrase of the MLB at Field of Dreams Game is part of a classic scene at the end of the "Field of Dreams" movie

A scene from the "Field of Dreams" movie

The movie "Field of Dreams" sends out the message that sometimes second opportunities are required to set things right.

In the first half of the movie, Ray Kinsella, the lead character, while wandering across his cornfield, hears a whisper telling him:

"If you build it, he will come."

The voice Ray heard implies that, if he builds a ballfield, Shoeless Joe Jackson will come and play on it.

Shoeless Joe Jackson was part of the 1919 Chicago White Sox fiasco, in which eight White Sox players were accused of throwing the World Series. The eight men were permanently banned from the sport for their involvement.

Following the whisper incident, Ray has an apparition of a baseball field in the cornfield.

To develop a baseball field, Ray plows under his Iowa cornfield with his wife Annie's approval, jeopardizing the family's finances. However, Annie's brother, Mark, alerts the couple that they could be in financial trouble and makes an offer to acquire their farm.

As the film progresses, Ray hears the voice once more. This time, it inspires him to get in touch with James Earl Jones' character Terence Mann, a writer who wrote about the heyday of baseball in the 1960s. He claimed that as a child, he had a fantasy of joining the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To find Terence and take him to a Red Sox game, which he had envisioned in a dream one night, the two travel to Boston. Ray eventually returns home to his Iowa farm with Terence Mann in tow.

The scene unfolds when Mark warns Ray that if he doesn't sell the farm, the bank will foreclose for failing to make mortgage payments.

Let's relive the impactful scene still etched in people's hearts.

Brimming with optimism, Mann says to Ray:

"Ray, people will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom."

Meanwhile, Mark tries to shed light on the reality and tells Ray to sign the papers.

Mann ignores Mark's statement and continues to speak to Ray:

"And they'll walk out to the bleachers, and sit in shirt-sleeves on a perfect afternoon. They'll find they have reserved seats somewhere along one of the baselines, where they sat when they were children and cheered their heroes.

Mark interrupts Mann and tells Ray that the bank will foreclose when it opens in the morning. He reminds Ray he's broke and advises him to sell now or lose everything.

Mann once again assures Ray and subtly tells him to have faith in his vision:

"The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. This field, this game — it's a part of our past, Ray. People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come."

Undeniably, "Field Of Dreams" is one of the most legendary baseball movies of all time.

For the MLB at Field of Dreams 2022, the Chicago Cubs played against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs won the baseball game over the Reds 4-2.

