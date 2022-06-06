"I think that's kind of crap" - Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly lets his dissatisfaction with the umpire be known after getting ejected in the 9th inning 

In the Houston Astros' 7-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals, a puzzling decision was made by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza. He tossed Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly for pitching inside to Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

What was mind-boggling about this was that the Astros were up 7-3 with one more out before the game. The series would have ended. It looked like Pressly just lost control of the ball. The umpires, however, had a different interpretation altogether.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Ryan Pressly just got thrown out for a pitch that didn’t even hit the batter. Ridiculous. Ryan Pressly just got thrown out for a pitch that didn’t even hit the batter. Ridiculous. https://t.co/QyLhAEcD9N

The ejection was puzzling, to say the least. The Astros will field two more pitchers in the game, Phil Maton and Rafael Montero, and will proceed to close out the Royals 7-4. They still hold the top spot in the AL West with a 35-19 win-loss card.

Houston Astros' Ryan Pressly tossed for almost nothing

Fans and neutrals alike were puzzled about Ryan Pressly being tossed from today's game. The closer didn't look intent on throwing in on Kansas City Royal Michael A. Taylor. The Astros were already leading by four runs and were just one out away before the game ended.

Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza, then, issued a warning to Pressly. After the warning, he gathered the other umpires to discuss. When Pressly approached the umpires to ask what the matter was, Carapazza threw him out. Pressly continued to politely ask and then suddenly threw a fit while being held back by the Astros' staff.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



Ryan Pressly was EJECTED for this with 2 outs in the 9th.



WHAT A JOKE!!Ryan Pressly was EJECTED for this with 2 outs in the 9th. #UmpShow WHAT A JOKE!!Ryan Pressly was EJECTED for this with 2 outs in the 9th. #UmpShow https://t.co/L9zkMhfSw1

After the game, Pressly spoke to the press about his ejection.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Ryan Pressly in his postgame interview with the media: “I guess we’re not allowed to pitch inside in the big leagues anymore..I would understand if I had gone up and in on him…I’m human. I will miss inside..To warn me after something like that and then throw me out for…” Ryan Pressly in his postgame interview with the media: “I guess we’re not allowed to pitch inside in the big leagues anymore..I would understand if I had gone up and in on him…I’m human. I will miss inside..To warn me after something like that and then throw me out for…” https://t.co/UCAEUfUzAo

"I get warned after throwing one pitch inside that moves his feet. I think that's kind of crap." - Ryan Pressly via Mark Berman

He also stated his dissatisfaction and wanted the umpires to do better.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Ryan Pressly: “I guess we’re not allowed to pitch inside in the big leagues anymore … I’m human. I will miss inside. To warn me after something like that and to throw me out after questioning it, you have to be better than that.” Ryan Pressly: “I guess we’re not allowed to pitch inside in the big leagues anymore … I’m human. I will miss inside. To warn me after something like that and to throw me out after questioning it, you have to be better than that.”

Whatever the case may be, the incident from today's game between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals involving Pressly and umpire Vic Carapazza should be thoroughly investigated by the league. It is abhorrent and appalling to make such alleged baseless calls at the highest level of the sport.

