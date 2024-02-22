"I think it makes me work a ton harder" - Tigers' Shelby Miller reflects on career turnaround as son's battle fuels pitcher's emotional return

Detroit Tigers pitcher Shelby Miller has learned how to deal with adversity from a very close source, his son, Kyler. In 2021, Miller and his wife, Erika, found out that Kyler had the genetic disorder STXBP1 encephalopathy, which impairs the release of neurotransmitters and affects one in 30,000 people.

Miller spoke to The Athletic recently, discussing parenthood and his son's condition:

“Being a dad is what I’ve always wanted to be."

“He’s actually on the better side, thank God,” Miller said regarding Kyler. “But yeah, we found out about 2 1/2 years ago. Not only was my baseball career up and down at that point, I got hit with (Kyler’s diagnosis). I was in a pretty dark place for about a year or two.”

Given his son's illness and his baseball struggles, Shelby Miller considered retirement but felt it would send the wrong message. In the end, the situation motivated him to work harder for his family.

“I think it makes me work a ton harder, for sure,” Miller said. “Not only for myself but for them, for my family. Just being able to support them as best I can, that’s the motivation.”

Kyler's therapy is intense and he sees specialists nearly every day. Miller is both impressed and proud of his son's progress:

“He’s making strides it seems like every day. He’s definitely our little champ.”

Kyler traveled to Denver for intensive physical therapy at the NAPA Center, where he wore a NeuroSuit, which helps to facilitate movement and body awareness, while also helping to build muscle.

“Four hours a day of grinding,” Miller said regarding the therapy. “He just rolls with it. He’s such a happy kid. Hardly ever cries unless he’s not getting what he wants. … He’s like any other kid to us. I think we know how to read him a little better.”

Shelby Miller set for an exciting 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers

Shelby Miller is set for the 2024 MLB season with the Detroit Tigers and will be hoping to build on his 2023 campaign with the LA Dodgers.

The Dodgers helped evolve Miller's game, working on both his fastball and a splitter, which saw incredible results. The 32-year-old became something of a nightmare for opponents to plan for, with the reliever recording a 1.71 ERA and holding batters to a .136 average.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris gave the Dodgers some credit for evolving Shelby Miller's game while speaking to reporters:

“Shelby did a great job with the Dodgers, and the Dodgers deserve a lot of credit, but so does Shelby because he was open-minded and willing to make changes.”

Miller's growth on the diamond occurred side-by-side with his son's progress, and despite tremendous adversity, both Kyler and Shelby Miller are making headway in 2024.

