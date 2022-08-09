"I think that maybe perhaps [Jim] was damaged" - Meghan King discusses her turbulent relationship with retired MLB star Jim Edmonds

MLB star Jim Edmonds and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” actress Meghan King saw many ups and downs in their five years of marriage.

Their dramatic split made headlines, which is how King claimed she learned Edmonds planned to file for divorce in the first place.

Meghan filed for divorce after a cheating scandal in 2019. Edmonds denied the accusations of cheating. King spoke to “US Weekly” about her tumultuous marriage and divorce and said that people like Edmonds can’t grow to see outside of themselves.

“I mean, I don’t know, I’m speculating right now but I think that maybe perhaps [Jim] was damaged. Individuals who act like he does, maybe there’s damage in some point in their life that they can’t grow to see outside of themselves. I’m not really sure; I just know that this sucks.”

Edmonds and King share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4. King also opened up about her difficult relationship with Edmonds and co-parenting with him.

“I don’t know what coparenting is. I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

Edmonds recently again made headlines when his ex-wife Meghan discussed his wedding invite in a podcast edition of "Two T's In A Pod.”

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe.” I just have to read it. It says, Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”

Edmonds was allegedly angry after the podcast aired.

MLB star Jim Edmonds is set to marry Kortnie O'Connor

Edmonds, who was married twice before he split with Meghan King in 2019, is now set to get married for the fourth time, to Kortnie O'Connor.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2021.

Edmonds also posted an appreciation post for Conner on Instagram.

"Every now and then, someone will show up in your life And make you smile. This woman has done all of that and more, and made me believe in myself again. Cheers to you my love.. I can never thank you enough." - Jim Edmonds

Here's another series of photos posted by Edmonds featuring Conner.

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time." - Jim Edmonds

As an MLB player, Jim Edmonds was renowned for his defensive skills and was a powerful hitter.

Edmonds played for many teams during his career, including the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs, among others.

