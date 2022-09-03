"I do think that when it's all said & done Aaron Judge will end up staying with the New York Yankees" - MLB insider Jeff Passan predicts Aaron Judge's future plans on Pat McAfee Show with free agency looming

New York Yankees' All-Star Aaron Judge decided to bet on himself when he decided to turn down New York's $230 million contract. Judge believed that he could show everyone within Major league Baseball that he deserved more money. And boy, has he done just that.

Aaron Judge leads the entire MLB with 51 home runs. Kyle Schwarber, who sits second in home runs, only has 36. Judge has 15 more home runs than the guy below him. He has played a potentially record-breaking year during a contract year.

Judge has been a big reason as to why the New York Yankees are leading the American League East. He's also the frontrunner to win the MVP Award. People around the league are starting to wonder where Aaron Judge is going to end up after this season is over.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I do think that when it's all said & done Aaron Judge will end up staying with the New York Yankees" ~ @JeffPassan "I do think that when it's all said & done Aaron Judge will end up staying with the New York Yankees" ~@JeffPassan#PMSLive https://t.co/OipuSG9LYO

"I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up staying with the New York Yankees" - Jeff Passan

MLB insider Jeff Passan seems to think that the slugger is going to stay with the Bronx Bombers. Judge is New York's heart and blood; it would be a tough look for the Yankees to let him walk. Yankees fans would riot if Judge was wearing another uniform next year.

"Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter" - Jeff Passan

Judge is closing in on Yankee greatness. With 51 home runs so far this season, he is only 11 away from breaking Roger Maris' season home run record. How could the Yankees let him walk after breaking that record?

Will Aaron Judge's career-year follow him to the postseason and help the Yankees win the World Series?

Judge has the New York Yankees looking like a serious World Series contender this year. Even with the struggles they have endured over the past month and a half, they are one of the best teams in baseball. And with New York calling up their prospects with the roster expansion, they can become even better.

The Yankees will look to widen the gap for the lead in the AL East with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. With a seven-game lead over Tampa, this series is important for both teams. New York can extend their lead on the only team that can catch them in their division, or let them close the gap.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif