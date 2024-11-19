"I thought I was the only person allowed to f*** Justin Verlander" - When Kate Upton slammed MLB after fiance missed out on Cy Young Award

Veteran MLB pitcher Justin Verlander has a rich baseball legacy that spans nearly two decades in the major leagues. While the two-time World Series winner has won several accolades, his wife, Kate Upton, didn't hold back after he missed out on a coveted prize in 2016.

Verlander's impressive season with Detroit Tigers - where he registered the league's second-best strikeouts (254) in the regular season - put him among the three American League Cy Young Award finalists. The 2011 Cy Young winner was up against former Tigers teammate and Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello and Corey Kluber.

It was a tight race for the prestigious accolade between Porcello and Verlander. However, despite having more first-place votes, 14 compared to 8, Verlander came second to Porcello. Verlander's fiancee at the time, Kate Upton, lashed out at the result and directed a fiery jibe.

“I thought I was the only person allowed to f*** Justin Verlander?!” Upton tweeted. “What [two] writers didn’t have him on their ballot?"

Although Porcello had fewer first-place votes, two MLB writers didn't vote for Verlander. It was the first time in AL history a pitcher won the Cy Young award despite having fewer first-place votes.

Upton continued her outrage against the result, writing:

"He had the majority of 1st place votes and [two] writers didn’t have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?"

Procello accumulated 137 points, five more than Verlander, in one of the slimmest margins for the prize. Incidentally, Verlander had lost to Tampa Bay Rays' David Price by just four points in 2012.

Justin Verlander's brother Ben joined Kate Upton in questioning Cy Young result

Justin Verlander's fiancee Kate Upton's argument was supported by Justin's brother Ben, who also played for the Tigers. Ben shared stats from the 2016 season, during which his elder brother led the Red Sox pitcher in eight categories, including most strikeouts, best WHIP, and WAR.

Justin Verlander missed out on the personal accolade in 2016, but he went all the way with the Detroit Tigers to win his first World Series in 2017. Verlander married Upton two days after winning the Fall Classic.

In 2019, he finally won his second AL Cy Young award. Three years later, Verlander added a second World Series ring to his resume with the Houston Astros and won his third Cy Young award to end the season.

While the 41-year-old could have easily had two more Cy Young awards in his locker, his stature as a future Hall of Famer remains untarnished.

