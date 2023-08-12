Which Red Sox players have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

Boston Red Sox players who have won the Cy Young Award are highlighted in the MLB Immaculate Grid on August 12.

The Immaculate Grid, which is presented in a 3x3 format, assesses participants' familiarity with baseball lore, team rosters, and player connections.

The Cy Young Award is given to the league's top pitchers. The most well-known Red Sox player to have won the Cy Young Award is Roger Clemens. Over the course of his career, Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards, more than any other pitcher in history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clemens, who won the prize three times while playing for the Red Sox in 1986, 1987, and 1991, was well known for his intimidating pitching style and intensely competitive nature.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 12: Other Red Sox players who won the Cy Young Award

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 12: Warren Spahn

Jim Lonborg (1967): Jim Lonborg was a colossal presence on the mound who won the 1967 Cy Young Award for the Boston Red Sox. He led the league in wins with a 22-9 record and a 3.16 ERA, exhibiting remarkable pitching finesse that helped the Red Sox advance to the World Series.

Pedro Martnez (1999 and 2000): Considered to be one of the all-time great pitchers, Pedro Martnez cemented his place in Red Sox history by winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards in those years.

Rick Porcello (2016): Rick Porcello's outstanding season earned him the Cy Young Award for the Red Sox. 189 strikeouts and a 22-4 record were achieved by Porcello, who had excellent control and a steady pitching motion. His 3.15 ERA was also impressive.

Warren Spahn (1957): Warren Spahn, a renowned pitcher of his time, spent a brief time in his career donning a Red Sox uniform. In 1957, Spahn won the Cy Young Award.

Vern Law (1960): Vern Law spent a portion of his career with the Red Sox, despite not being primarily connected to them. His tenure with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he won the Cy Young Award in 1960, is what made him famous.