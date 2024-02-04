“I will not stop” - Ex-Reds Joey Votto takes on Gritty in hilarious showdown as veteran MLB slugger continues epic NHL mascot selfie quest

Being a six-time All-Star, Joey Votto knows how to create lasting memories on an All-Star day.

Albeit in a different sport, he took some time out and visited the Scotiabank Arena to attend the NHL All-Star game in Toronto. While at it, he created a collection of photos that was unique in its own way.

Recently, on Instagram, Votto shared a series of selfies of him alongside different NHL mascots. His collection includes selfies with:

Blades the Bruin (Boston Bruins) Nordy (Minnesota Wild) Stormy the Ice Hog (Carolina Hurricanes) Hunter the Canadian lynx (Edmonton Oilers) Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers) Iceberg the penguin (Pittsburgh Penguins) Bernie the St. Bernard (Colorado Avalanche) Bailey the lion (Los Angeles Kings) Sabretooth (Buffalo Sabres) Mick E. Moose (Vancouver Canucks) Louie the polar bear (St. Louis Blues) Spartacat (Ottawa Senators)

He also left humorous captions, including one where he said that he could do it all day and mentioned that "I will not stop," in his last selfie. "Gonna collect 'em all" was his caption for his selfie with Blades the Bruin. In a selfie with Stormy the Ice Hog, he wrote, “I’m not playing around. All of 'em.”

Votto found Gritty shy and unfriendly, saying, “Gritty is not friendly,” referencing Gritty hiding his face for the camera. Votto shared a screenshot of one of Gritty’s messages to him, but the MLB star changed his allegiance to the Penguins:

“You had your chance. I’ll never forgive you. Go Penguins.”

Joey Votto is thankful for his Reds career

Joey Votto signed a 10-year, $225 million contract with the Reds in 2012, which included a team option for the 2024 season.

Earlier this offseason, the Reds declined the 2024 team option for Votto, who underwent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff in 2022. That was followed by a small message from Votto, who may have played his last at-bat in Cincinnati before the surgery.

"After yesterday's news, I just want to say thank you if this is the last time I'll play as a Cincinnati Red," Votto said. "I want to speak out loud my gratitude. I want to thank the Cincinnati community for being so welcoming."

Following the surgery, Joey Votto appeared in the Reds' television broadcast booth multiple times. He became a free agent after the 2023 season.

