"I wish I could start him tomorrow, to tell you the truth" - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has complete confidence in star pitcher Justin Verlander despite poor performance against the Seattle Mariners 

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has full confidence that his ace pitcher, Justin Verlander, will bounce back from his shaky start in game one. Baker wishes that he could pitch Verlander tomorrow to get the ace's confidence back.

"I wish I coould start him tomorrow, to tell you the truth", said dusty Baker.

Verlander didn't have his usual dominant performance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. He couldn't get past the fourth inning. He gave up an astounding ten hits and six earned runs.

The Mariners jumped on Verlander early and didn't allow him to get settled in. Star rookie Julio Rodriguez had a massive day against Verlander. He had a double and a triple off the Houston Astros' ace.

Rodriguez's two-run double in the second inning really put Verlander in trouble. A home run off the bat of J.P. Crawford in the fourth inning ended the day for Verlander.

This was one of Justin Verlander's worst starts of the year. He's been great throughout the regular season, being the frontrunner to win the AL Cy Young Award.

In the regular season, he had the league's best ERA at 1.75. He also had the league's best WHIP at 0.83. He had a 10-1 record at home, which is why many thought the Astros would easily beat the Mariners in game one in Houston.

The Houston Astros have 0 quit in them

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game 1

The Houston Astros really had to battle to get their game one win over the Mariners. Down four runs in the eighth inning, Alex Bregman cut the deficit in half with a two-run bomb.

In the ninth inning, the Astros were able to get two men on. This prompted the Mariners to go to their starter Robbie Ray to get the save out of the bullpen. Ray was coming off two days of rest as he pitched in game two of the Wild Card game against the Blue Jays.

The move to get Ray out of the bullpen ended up being Seattle's downfall. Slugger Yordan Alvarez crushed a three-run home run for the walk-off. It was one of the greatest comebacks in postseason history.

The Astros don't have an ounce of quit in them. After Verlander's poor start, they could have packed it up and moved on to game two. Their veteran presence understands the game is not over until the final out.

The Astros' strong-will will take them far into the postseason.

