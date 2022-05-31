ICYMI: Atlanta Braves top prospect shows off bowling skills, makes a hilarious trick shot

The Atlanta Braves are close to having a nightmarish start to the season. They find themselves in just second place in the National League East and are 9.5 games behind the leaders, the New York Mets. They also have a run differential of -15, good for the second-worst in the division.

There are only a few silver linings for the Braves' so far, one of which is the debut of prospect Michael Harris II. The 21-year-old Georgia native, who was drafted in the third round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves, made his first major league appearance on May 28. He finished the game with a single and going one-out-of-three for the day.

In a hilarious moment that was shared on Twitter, the Atlanta Braves rookie was seen bowling and hitting a perfect strike using an unorthodox release method.

Farm To Fame @FarmToFame_



…and he might be even better at bowling



Braves No. 1 prospect Michael Harris II is a stud at playing baseball…and he might be even better at bowling Braves No. 1 prospect Michael Harris II is a stud at playing baseball …and he might be even better at bowling 👀 https://t.co/SzBFt6INdn

"Braves No. 1 prospect Michael Harris II is a stud at playing baseball…and he might be even better at bowling 👀" - @ Farm To Fame

It's one of the few lighthearted moments in an otherwise tumultuous season for the current World Series title holders.

Atlanta Braves Rookie Michael Harris II

Michael Harris II registers his first hit as a major leaguer

Michael Harris II was born in March 7, 2001 in DeKalb County, Georgia. He attended Stockbridge High School and was drafted in the 2019 MLB draft by the Braves. He was scheduled to play college baseball for Texas Tech University but he forwent his eligibility.

He started his professional career with the Gulf Coast Braves before being promoted to High-A's Rome Braves. He had a slash line of .277/.344/.393 with two homers and 27 RBIs in the time spent between the two teams.

Harris II spent the entire 2021 season with the High-A Braves batting .294/.362/.436 with seven homers, 64 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. He was then selected to play in that June's All-Star Futures Game. He was invited to Spring Training for 2022 just like what happened in the past year.

He was initially assigned to the Mississippi Braves, carrying a slash line of .305/.372/.506 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 43 games.

He has been a top prospect in the Braves' system for a few years now and on May 28, he was called up to play in center field in a game against the Miami Marlins. Harris II ended the game with a single, going one-out-of-three off Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. The Braves lost the game, 4-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far