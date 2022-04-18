ICYMI: Boston Red Sox outfielder hammers a homer into right-centerfield against the Minnesota Twins

The Boston Red Sox have a lot of firepower in the 2022 season. The team already had the offensive trio of JD Martinez, third baseman Rafael Devers, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts. However, the Boston Red Sox doubled down by convincing free agent shortstop Trevor Story to leave the Colorado Rockies and even switch to second base. But the biggest contributor for the Sox as of late is outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Alex Verdugo has been a force for the Boston Red Sox this season

The left fielder has a .667 slugging percentage in 2022, including two home runs in his last two games. Verdugo was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft out high school.

Verdugo ended up hitting .298 in his first full season in the majors. His time as a Los Angeles Dodger would be short-lived, however. The outfielder was part of a trade package for 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts. Betts would go on to help the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.

Verdugo would go on to hit .308 in his first season with the Boston Red Sox and split time through various outfield positions. In 2021, he batted .310 in the postseason for the Red Sox, entrenching himself as a cornerstone of their outfield.

If Verdugo is able to cement himself as a reliable offensive weapon for manager Alex Cora's lineup, the Boston Red Sox stand to replicate the strategy that won them World Series titles in 2013 and 2018. The team sells off valuable assets and franchise icons in exchange for short-term payroll relief and minor league assets.

After a year or two of struggling, the team can then develop a core of players on rookie contracts and break the bank for high-impact free agents and trades. Trading players like Adrian Gonzalez and Mookie Betts allowed Boston to build a foundation of young talented prospects and a flexible payroll.

The team then decides to take a chance on acquiring players like Chris Sale and JD Martinez on pricey contracts to get them to the World Series. Eventually, the short-term wins cause the team to reset. However, it's worked for the Red Sox who are tied for the most World Series titles this century.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach