ICYMI: Bryce Harper chases wild ball to foul territory and makes spectacular sliding catch

Bryce Harper can do it all. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is constantly making headlines. In fact, he made a new one yesterday. Check out this video from FOX Sports.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Nice little sliding catch from Bryce Harper near the wall! Nice little sliding catch from Bryce Harper near the wall! 👌 https://t.co/7jYD77CDyz

After I initially watched this video, I thought the slide was unnecessary. However, after further inspection, I realized how impressive the play truly was.

New York Mets outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha hit an unassuming ball into foul territory. Bryce Harper ranged over to the area of the ball and realized it was not going to land in the stands. The problem is that there is very little space in foul territory for Harper to catch the ball. That did not seem to matter, though, as Harper played it correctly and slid into the catch. This play is all the more impressive when you realize Bryce is known more for great hitting and not for great fielding. Harper is in his 11th season and is yet to win a Gold Glove award.

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

Bryce Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. He signed a 13-year, $330 million contract, one of the largest ever at the time.

Harper played well in his first season with the Phillies. He hit .260 with 35 home runs and 114 RBIs but was not voted onto the All-Star team.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Bryce Harper may break the HR record this year if he keeps swinging like this Bryce Harper may break the HR record this year if he keeps swinging like this https://t.co/mxtar7Cwbg

Harper continued to play well in the shortened 2020 season, but he was incredibly dominant in 2021. He hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in 141 games. He was an extra-base hits machine and led the National League with 78 of them. His strong play was recognized when he won his second National League MVP award.

Bryce Harper's Background

Harper was expected to be a once-in-a-generation talent in high school. He was such a coveted high school prospect that he graced the cover of 2009 "Sports Illustrated" as a 16-year-old. He went on to graduate high school at 17, so he could begin his career early.

Harper was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick in 2010. He was called up in April of 2012 and went on to play for the Nationals for seven seasons. While in Washington, he was named to seven All-Star teams, won one MVP, two Silver Sluggers, and Rookie of the Year.

